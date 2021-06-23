Current wave of COVID-19 virus in Federation appears more transmissible and deadly – CMO Dr. Hazel Laws

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Federal Ministry of Health is awaiting results from samples sent off to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for genome sequencing to determine the strain of the present COVID-19 virus that is in St. Kitts and Nevis. However, as the Ministry awaits that determination, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws said that the present COVID-19 virus in the country appears to be more transmissible and deadly than the first wave of the SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease.

On June 21, 2021, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis recorded its second COVID-19- related death, which was announced by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws during the NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing on June 21, 2021. “Coming out of the meeting that I chaired with the case managers recently, at the end of the meeting we concurred two things, the strain of the virus that is in circulation now is more transmissible than the strain we contained last year between March-July. So, it’s more transmissible, and it’s more deadly. Because when you look at hospitalizations and how the cases present at the Emergency Room, we can safely say that this strain is more transmissible and more deadly.

Further, CMO Dr. Laws also encouraged persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 to continue to boost their immune system, to make sure they consume healthy meals, maintain adequate hydration with water, and if possible engage in some form of physical activity in an effort to facilitate a speedy recovery.As of June 21, 2021, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis had registered 273 active COVID-19 cases. A curfew was instituted for St. Kitts and Nevis from 6 pm to 5 am daily for 14 days from Tuesday 15th June 2021, and ending on 11:59 pm on Saturday 26th June 2021 in the first instance.