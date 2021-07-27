CWI/Pakistan Cricket Board agree to adjustment for upcoming series

Basseterre, St. Kitts July 27 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE start of the series between West Indies and Pakistan has been pushed back by a few days owing to the COVID-19 positive case that delayed the last two matches in the Australia series.

Shortly before the start of the second One-Day International between Australia and the West Indies, a non-playing personnel in the West Indies camp returned a positive test, which caused a delay in the final two matches.That delay prompted CWI to hold discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board, since the third one-day would have finished last evening (July 26) evening and the T20 against Pakistan would have played this morning.

A statement from CWI confirmed that the start has been delayed by one day, and the T20 series has been shortened by one game.The initial fixture list saw the teams scheduled to compete in five matches across the shorter format, but that will now be four, beginning tomorrow.“Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced a revised match schedule for the upcoming ‘Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup’ between the West Indies and Pakistan in the Caribbean.

