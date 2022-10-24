CWI President slams Windies exit, vows review

AFTER suffering a shocking exit in the first round of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt has vowed to review the performance of the regional side.

West Indies entered the tournament in the first round because of poor performance over the last year and an even more disastrous performance in the 2021 edition of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, which saw the men in maroon dropping out from the top eight in the world ranking.

With many of the players coming off successful stints in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament, including Kyle Myers, Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King, there were high expectations for the team to make an impact.

But that did not go according to plan, as in their opening game of the tournament they went down to Scotland in a shocking 42-run beating.