CXC Exams Underway With COVID-19 Protocols

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 13 2020 (WINNFM)

Fifth form students in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday joined their counterparts from across the region in sitting the various Caribbean Examinations Councils exams.The start of the exams – CSEC, CCSLC, and CAPE – was rescheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the territories across the region.

The Registrar and CEO of CXC, Dr. Wayne Wesley is assuring that health remains of paramount importance at this time.The regional examination institution is working along with the regional governments and ministries to ensure that proper protocol is in place for the students.

WINN FM reached out to the local CXC Registrar for the total number of students sitting the exams and the subject areas but was told everyone was out in the field up to news time.On Monday, students were expected to undertake the French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Music oral examination, while on Tuesday, the private candidates were sitting Math and English.

