CXC monitoring COVID-19 as exams loom

Basseterre, St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

WITH the start of regional examinations just over a month away, the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) is carrying out an assessment to better understand if it is suitable to have those tests held on schedule.

The virus has made its way across the region with cases popping up in almost all of the territories that CXC serve.The regional examination body said it takes note of the developments concerning COVID-19 in general, and its impact on the CARICOM region in particular.In light of that development, the body recently convened a meeting with representatives from the Ministries of Education across the region to discuss the administration of the regional examinations and the respective National protocols.