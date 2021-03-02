CXC pushing ahead with June/July Exams

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 2 2021 (SKNVIBES)

DESPITE concerns surrounding the COVID-19 still in the air and that most territories across the region grappling with the fallout in the education sector, the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) announced that this year’s Exams would be held in June and July.

Those Exams, CAPE, CXC and CCSLC, will use the previous moderations that were in place prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – those being Papers One, Two, Three and the School-Based Assessments. Providing details of this year’s Examinations at the end of the two-day meeting of the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD), Chair Minister of Education for The Bahamas, Jeffrey Lloyd informed that following consultations with the regional ministries there were five options laid out for the administration of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination and the Caribbean Secondary Certificate Examinations.

He noted that based on those examinations, COHSOD agreed that CAPE, CXC and CCSLC should be administered in their original formats. Additionally, Lloyd confirmed that it agreed that results would be provided to the Minister of Education by the last week in September 2021; and an extension was granted for students who want to defer their sitting of the Examinations by May 1, 2020.

