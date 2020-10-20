CXC receives report on examination probe

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Caribbean Examination Council will meet with regional Education Ministers today (Oct. 19) to discuss the draft findings of an independent committee on this year’s CSEC and CAPE examination results, which have been embroiled in controversy.

Following today’s meeting, the Council will then make the final report on the findings public, according to CXC Chairman Sir Hilary Beckles.“The meetings today and tomorrow will enable the review team to have the opportunity to finalise its report which we are mindful to release to the public on Tuesday following the meeting of the management with the Ministers of Education.

“The management of CXC will then proceed to roll out a public engagement strategy to begin the healing process,” Sir Hilary said.Results from this year’s examinations have been heavily criticised by education officials, teachers, students and parents owing to mix-up or ungraded results being provided.

READ MORE>>