Decision to exit CARICOM Bubble made in the best interest of the nation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Guided by the latest statistics on the COVID-19 situation in the region, local health experts are standing behind the Government’s decision to withdraw St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in the CARICOM Travel Bubble arrangement. Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, while appearing on Tuesday (November 03) night’s edition of Leadership Matters, indicated that there has been a recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases across the region.

“Since the last reported CARPHA situation report, an additional 7,019 cases were confirmed in 27 countries within the Caribbean, bringing the region’s total confirmed cases to 277,170. This total represents a three percent increase in the number of confirmed cases which is significant, and a total of 4,564 deaths as of November 02. A number of countries in the ‘bubble’ which the prime minister referred to are experiencing an increase in their cases with possible community spread.

READ MORE>>