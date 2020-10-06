Defending champions Parsons forfeit final preliminary game in #7 Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 2, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Preliminary fixtures in the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League came to a dramatic end on Thursday 1st October with defending champions Parsons Domino Club forfeiting their last game, and former champions Lodge Domino Club annihilating Sylvers Domino Club.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris. Defending champions Parsons Domino Club, who are effectively out of the title race, did not show up for their encounter with Mansion Domino Club in their rescheduled game due to have been played on the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station. It earned Mansion a 13-0 win.

