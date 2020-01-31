Department of Agriculture launches 10,000 tree-planting environmentally friendly initiative on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 30, 2020) (SKNVIBES)
The first 16 of 10,000 trees were planted at the St. Thomas’ Primary School (STPS) on January 29, 2020, as part of an environmentally-friendly islandwide initiative by the Department of Agriculture. Under the project, both ornamental and fruit trees will be planted at the island’s schools, public areas and homes throughout 2020.Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), planted the first tree to signal the start of the project. In his remarks at the launching ceremony he impressed on the students the importance of trees.