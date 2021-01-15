Department of Agriculture resumes weekly Fresh Vegetable Market

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Agriculture on Nevis will be resuming its Fresh Vegetable Market on January 15, 2021, at the Marketing Unit in Charlestown.Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of Agriculture in the Department of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said on January 14, 2021, that the initiative, which started in November 2020, has been well received by members of the public.

“Since November we have been organizing the event practically every Friday, but we took a two-week break over the Christmas period and people have been asking when we would be starting again.“The general public has been very supportive of the event. I think they appreciate that they can get fresh local produce, and get them at a very low cost,” he told the Department of Information.

