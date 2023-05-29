Department Of Agriculture Welcomes New Veterinarian

The Department of Agriculture, St. Kitts welcomed its new Veterinarian, Dr. Kofi Sylvester on Wednesday, 24th May 2023. Dr. Sylvester immediately assumes the role of Veterinary Officer in the Veterinary Services Unit.

He was born on the island of Tobago, the sister Isle of the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The second of two children, Dr. Sylvester’s love for agriculture began in his early years while spending time with his father who worked as an agricultural foreman at the island’s Farm School.

His love for medicine was nurtured as he pursued secondary level education at Bishop’s High School, Tobago where he focused on sciences. He attained his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine where his research topic, “Farm Animal Production” became his passion. His professional interests include animal behaviour and welfare and theriogenology, which focuses on animal reproduction.