Department of Education accepting applications to join Teaching profession

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting applications from suitable candidates to join the Teaching profession on Nevis.

Each applicant should have five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects at General Proficiency Level. These subjects should include English-A and Mathematics; Social Studies, History or Geography; Integrated Science, Human and Social Biology, Agricultural Science or Pure Science.

READ MORE>>