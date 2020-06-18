Department of Education accepting applications to join Teaching profession

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting applications from suitable candidates to join the Teaching profession on Nevis.

Each applicant should have five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects at General Proficiency Level. These subjects should include English-A and Mathematics; Social Studies, History or Geography; Integrated Science, Human and Social Biology, Agricultural Science or Pure Science.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X