Department of Environment hands over critical equipment to Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Department at CFBC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2020 (SKNIS)
Thanks to the Ministry of Environment, critical training equipment was handed over on March 05 to the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Department at the TVEMS (Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies) Division of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).At the brief ceremony, Minister of Environment, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, stated that the equipment was designed to help the students “conduct yourselves in a way that leave the world behind you that is better than the one you met.”