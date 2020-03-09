Department of Environment hands over critical equipment to Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Department at CFBC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2020 (SKNIS)

Thanks to the Ministry of Environment, critical training equipment was handed over on March 05 to the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Department at the TVEMS (Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies) Division of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).At the brief ceremony, Minister of Environment, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, stated that the equipment was designed to help the students “conduct yourselves in a way that leave the world behind you that is better than the one you met.”

The minister expressed his sincerest gratitude to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Multilateral Fund through the Ozone Secretariat for funding the procurement of the equipment valued at EC $105,000.Minister Hamilton said that it is hoped and anticipated that “this significant investment would sustainably transform the delivery of training at the college as we partner with you to promote the protection of the ozone layer.”

The minister encouraged the students to take advantage of the training being provided by using the equipment. He said that there will be more training in the future and that it is hoped that the students will take advantage of it.This is a valuable opportunity for you, for all of us, but especially for you to be key stakeholders in building the Federation,” he said. “The responsibility to serve this nation effectively belongs to all of us, but especially to you who are just entering the world of work. Don’t walk away from it.