Department of Environment unveils new signage at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

The Department of Environment unveiled new signage at the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park on Friday, September 9, 2022, as part of its Invasive Alien Species (IAS) Project.

Minister of Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, commented on the sign which reads “Detect, Declare, and Protect,” adding that it is timely and important.

“It is a reminder that we all have to play a part in terms of managing the spread of and the cost of invasive alien species. Today, we are talking about the Green Vervet Monkey and the problem is that some people feel it is only the farmers who are affected but we recognize that various stakeholders are now feeling the effects of the invasion here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Clarke. “Our signage here will remind us that we have to do our best to prevent the next invasion. We have to play our part in detecting, declaring and protecting our island from any future invasion.”

The honourable Minister thanked the staff at the Department of Environment for their work, adding that the project will take on a multi-stakeholder approach as the plan is to involve the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism.