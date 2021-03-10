Department of Gender Affairs awards excellence of females on International Women’s Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2021 (SKNIS)

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 08, five women were recognized for their contribution to the development of the Federation.These women included Janelle Williams for Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Dale Kelley for Community Outreach; Michele Christmas- Jacobs for Communication; Eulynis Brown for Health Care; and Chelesa Rawlins who was the Prime Minister Awardee.

Also awarded at the ceremony were three female students who participated in the Department’s poetry competition. Third to fifth form female students from all high schools on St. Kitts were asked to write a poem on a prominent woman who made a significant contribution to St. Kitts.

First place winner was Iris Bertie of the Cayon High School, second place went to Bianca Davis of the Basseterre High School; and third place was awarded to T’ koya Leader of the Saddlers High School. International Women’s Day was celebrated under the theme “Women in Leadership -Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs, said that the theme honours women and girls for their efforts in shaping an equitable future and also honours them for their push to help the world recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Women, perhaps even more so than men, are standing in the forefront of the crisis as healthcare workers, caregivers, community organizers and among other things as innovators,” he said. “My ministry and indeed the entire Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, we are proud of the women and girls in our Federation and especially now of those who are putting the needs of this country ahead of their own.”

Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer, who also made remarks at the ceremony, said that the theme is also aligned with the priority theme of the 65th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which speaks to women full and effective participation and decision making in public life as well as the elimination of violence for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

She added that the campaign theme #ChoosetoChallenge speaks to a challenging world becoming more alert. “It also focuses on the individuals as well as all responsible for our own thoughts and actions,” she said. Mrs. Charles noted that the theme for 2021’s International Women’s Day is timely as it focuses on COVID-19 in a world that has been forced to face health, economic and social lockdowns.