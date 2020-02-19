Department of Gender Affairs salutes The Temple for opening Rehoboth Centre

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 19, 2020 (SKNVIBES)
The recent opening of the Rehoboth Centre on the 17th anniversary of The Temple Church, in Dieppe Bay, has been described by the Director of Gender Affairs, Mrs Celia Christopher, as a boon to government’s legislation on domestic violence. “The opening of Rehoboth Centre fits into our programme because now the government has legislation, it also has the Domestic Violence Protocol, and it has the legal aid, and so this was the final piece that we were looking for,” said Mrs Christopher during a special afternoon thanksgiving service.