Department of Gender Affairs salutes The Temple for opening Rehoboth Centre

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 19, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The recent opening of the Rehoboth Centre on the 17th anniversary of The Temple Church, in Dieppe Bay, has been described by the Director of Gender Affairs, Mrs Celia Christopher, as a boon to government’s legislation on domestic violence. “The opening of Rehoboth Centre fits into our programme because now the government has legislation, it also has the Domestic Violence Protocol, and it has the legal aid, and so this was the final piece that we were looking for,” said Mrs Christopher during a special afternoon thanksgiving service.

According to Mrs Christopher, the Ministry of Social Services and in particular the Department of Gender Affairs has been working with the church as an organisation over the years and the church has always supported the Department in working with vulnerable groups including victims of domestic violence.The Director of Gender Affairs, who was accompanied by the Deputy Director of Social Services Mrs Mary Anne Wigley.