Department of Probation and Child Protection Services remains available and on call during curfew, says Acting Director Connor

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

Gerald Connor, Acting Director of the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services informed the general public and the department’s clients in particular that despite its inability to maintain a physical presence, members of staff are available and on call.

“By making use of our recently established fully digitized case management platform, management of current cases can be maintained with files electronically and new intake of cases can be facilitated and investigated,” he said, during the April 14 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Officers continue to respond to cases from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) and other agencies locally and internationally to provide required services, said Mr. Connor. He added that new cases can be referred to the department by calling 662-6833. Existing clients can call 662-6833 or their case worker directly if they have their number. For assistance and support for foster care, the contact number is 664-8527. With regards to support for Probation Services, the contact number is 665-8386. The supervisor for Child Protection Services can be reached at 664-7735. The director can be contacted at 667-8533.

Mr. Connor stated that the department recognizes that “this could be a time when parents are facing severe anxiety and experience greater challenges in providing required levels of care and protection for children in their care.”

“This can also be an opportune time to get closer to your children,” he said. “Parents may find a helpful avenue to maintain anxiety by meaningful engagement with children in fun activities, having healthy conversations and interactions with their children. It is a perfect opportunity to really spending quality time.”

He added that parents who are faced with difficult situations and need support can reach out to the department for assistance.

“Efforts will be made either through our services or partner agencies to provide response,” he said. A special appeal was made to foster parents to stay in touch with their case workers.

The department also encouraged all parents, children and the entire community to observe all the instructions provided by the COVID-19 response team. He asked that children should be made a priority. He added that the NEOC can also be contacted for assistance.

Mr. Connor encouraged persons who cannot physically visit their children to stay in touch with them via virtual means.