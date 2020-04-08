Department of Social Services on Nevis continues to offer support service during lockdown

NIA CHARLETOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a statement by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development delivered on April 08, 2020, regarding support services being offered by the Department of Social Services for the most vulnerable during the ongoing lockdown.We want at this time to continue to assure members of the general public that the Social Services Department, the Ministry of Social Services, we are continuing to do what we have to do to ensure that persons in the community.

We have, through Social Services in conjunction with the police department, been facilitating persons that is primary care givers in particular who must take care of their loved ones, the sick, the shut in, the housebound, and the elderly who absolutely must have care during these times.

READ MORE>>