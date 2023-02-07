Department of Sports resumes popular Primary School Sports Meet

Hundreds of children and proud parents from the Basseterre area, as well as track and field lovers, filled the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium on Thursday, January 19, 2023, for the return of the Department of Sports Public Primary Schools Zonal Championships. It was the first time the event was staged since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday’s meet, sponsored by the Bank of Nevis Ltd, was contested by student-athletes from the Beach Allen, Irishtown, Tucker Clarke and Dr. William Connor primary schools.

Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, attended the event and commented on the exciting atmosphere at the stadium.

“Sports is a major part of any child’s natural development because physically we have to stay active to stay healthy,” Minister Duggins stated. “It is actually surprising to walk in and see so many persons, so vibrant, so active and engaged and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s good to see us outside again in a social environment where young people can enjoy what they love doing.”