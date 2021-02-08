Department of Youth Empowerment offers capacity building training to registered youth groups in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 05, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Department of Youth Empowerment is hosting a series of training in the coming weeks and months designed to improve the effectiveness of youth groups in meeting their goals in service to their respective communities.In an interview with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Thursday, February 04, 2021, Shenisia Puran, Youth Officer, said that the capacity building training sessions are timely and aim to “improve the quality and effectiveness of youth development services and to create youth access opportunities and play a significant role in community development.”

Ms. Puran said that the sessions are important and will prove beneficial to the groups.“These training sessions would benefit them in the development of their groups so we could see how far they are in terms of how effective the club is. We are trying to empower them to enhance their structure so that they could be more effective in whatever they are trying to do,” said Ms. Puran.

It is hoped that the youth groups would have more to offer to the communities after completing the training.The capacity building training sessions will run for the entire year with the first slated for Thursday, February 11. All groups desirous of participating must be registered with the Department of Youth Empowerment. Groups can sign up for the sessions on or before Friday, February 12 for free. A fee of EC $50 will be charged for groups that sign up after February 12.

All sessions will begin from 5:00 and last until 6:30 pm every second Thursday of the month at the Department of Youth Empowerment Conference Room on the top floor of The Cable building located on Cayon Street in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

All health and safety protocols will be carried out given the current COVID-19 environment. A schedule was implemented for the first session on the topic ‘Youth Work and the Principles of an Effective NGO’. This session will be attended by group presidents only.