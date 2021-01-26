Dept. of Education’s School Meals Programme introduces “Tour of the Caribbean” menu

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 26, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Education’s School Meals Programme on Nevis continues to find creative ways to broaden the culinary taste of young children while keeping meals healthy and tasty.Mrs. Renell Daniel, School Meals Coordinator in the Department of Education of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), in a recent interview with the Department of Information revealed a new initiative included in the programme dubbed “Tour around the Caribbean.”

Each Thursday the cooks prepare dishes from other countries in the Caribbean. This, she explained, is one way the programme is keeping pre-school and primary school children engaged and interested in different foods.“We’re excited to showcase our Tour around the Caribbean menu. Wendy [Tsai] and I have worked on this, and the cooks and EOs [Education Officers] and so many other persons have contributed to this term’s menu…

READ MORE>>