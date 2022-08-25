Dept. of Gender Affairs preparing Nevis’ women and girls to face climate change-related global threats

As the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to educate and empower women and girls on the island, its latest move is focused on preparing them to better weather climate change-related global threats and sustainability.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs, made the comment while delivering remarks at the Opening Ceremony of a historic three-day Agri-preneur Conference on August 23, 2022, at the GMBC Building. The conference is being hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The theme for this conference is ‘Empowering Women and Girls through Climate Smart Agriculture.’ This is a fitting theme, carefully chosen so that the focus would be placed on preparing our women and girls to adapt to build resilience in the face of other global threats especially through climate change.

“We also want to ensure that we keep the sustainability component in view, so that the country can move ever closer to achieving these Sustainable Development Goals.