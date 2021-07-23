Dept. of Sports, Swim to Win host primary schoolers for the first MV Christena Memorial Swim Camp

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 22, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Department of Sports in the Nevis Island Administration and Swim to Win have collaborated to launch the first MV Christena Memorial Swim Camp for primary school students on Nevis.The first batch of campers, students of the Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS), began instructions on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Eden Life Wellness Centre.

Swim to Win organizer Ann McLinden said over the next two weeks, students from the public primary schools will attend the camp, which will be hosted at Yachtsman Grill beach.“Ultimately our goal is to have Swim to Win as part of the school curriculum. It’s a wonderful activity. There is a lot of physical movement. You use all parts of your body, flexibility, strength and it’s also socialization, but really our overriding goal is safety and to make sure we have confident, competent swimmers and we can start with the school kids.“By the end of the camp next week we would have worked with almost 300 individuals, most of whom are fearful, brand new swimmers .

