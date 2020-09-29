Dept. of Statistics on Nevis urging public to participate in contests ahead of SKN 2021 census

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 28, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Statistics in Nevis has launched three competitions ahead of the national census carded to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2021, and is urging members of the public to participate.The department’s Director Mrs. Dorriel Tross-Phillip made the appeal in an interview with the Department of Information on September 17, 2020.

“The Statistics Department also has three prize-winning competitions that we are going to be doing shortly and they are the Primary School Population and Housing Census Tagline Competition and these are for ages 9-12 or Grades 4-6. We also have the Secondary and Tertiary Schools Population and Housing Census Slogan Competition and it’s open to all secondary and tertiary students, and then we have the Population and Housing Census Logo Competition.

