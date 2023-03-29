Details provided on suspected drowned tourist

THE tourist, whom this publication had earlier reported drowned yesterday (Mar. 27) while on a snorkeling excursion, was identified as 60-year-old Andrew Evans of Wales of the United Kingdom.

According to a police statement, sometime after 10:00 a.m. on the day in question, the law enforcement agency received a report from the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard (SKNCG) and officers had responded at the soldiers’ Base.

Upon arrival, detectives had met with members of the SKNCG and they were escorted to the pier at the Peninsular Cove on the South East Peninsular in Nevis, where they saw the lifeless body of Evans dressed in a short blue and black pair of beach pants lying on his back.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Evans had arrived in the Federation via Britannia Cruises and was part of a group of visitors on a snorkeling excursion at the Peninsular Cove, when he disappeared and was later seen floating along the coastline.