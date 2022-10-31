Development Bank of Saint Kitts & Nevis Board of Directors Appointed

The Ministers of Cabinet have approved the appointment of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of Saint Kitts and Nevis. According to the Development Bank of Saint Kitts and Nevis Act, Cap. 21.05, the Board must consist of no more than seven Directors which include the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and five

additional members. The Government is confident that the Directors, listed below, will be effective in professionally administering the Bank’s affairs; establishing sound policies for management; and making rational decisions about the important issues arising in the Bank’s operations.

Chairperson: Mr. Shavon Douglas Mr. Douglas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Francis College, Post Graduate Certificate in Project Management from University of Bradford, a Master’s in Project Management from Universidad para la Coorperacion Internacional, and Master of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Maryland Global Campus.