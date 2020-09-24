Development Bank partnering with Dept. of Social Services to host Oldie Goldie Patriot Wear Competition

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 23, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Preparations to celebrate this year’s International Day of Older Persons on Thursday October 1, are in top gear as the Department of Community Development and Social Services has partnered with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis to mobilise persons over 62 to take part in an Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear competition.

“Because we wanted to celebrate 20 years since the start of the homecare programme in grand style, we approached the Development Bank requesting a meaningful contribution and they have responded positively and we are eternally grateful for that,” said Director in the Department of Community Development and Social Services, Mrs Osslyn Ward-Harris.

She added: “The money was given as sponsorship for the Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear competition, which is one of the four activities we have for older persons this year. That is the partnership we are always willing to forge with our key stakeholders.”Mrs Ward-Harris made the comments on Tuesday September 22 at the offices of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis on Church Street in Basseterre when she received the bank’s donation cheque from the Marketing and Product Development Officer, Ms Chantelle Rochester.

The activities include a church service at the Antioch Baptist Church on Thursday October 1, the day which is observed world-wide as the International Day of Older Persons. It will be celebrated under the theme ‘Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?’