Development Bank partners with organisers of SKN Strongest Man and Fittest Woman Competition

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 30, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

A firm believer in the adage ‘a healthy nation is a wealthy nation’, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is partnering with the organisers of SKN Strongest Man & SKN Fittest Woman Competition in staging the event whose first round, Bench Press, will be held on Sunday April 4.According to the main organiser, Mr Romaine Belgrove, the competition was first held in 2019 at the Vibes Beach Bar on The Strip in Frigate Bay but could not be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis was one of my sponsors in 2019, and have this year graciously come back on board to partner with us in hosting this competition for which I thank them,” said Mr Belgrove. “I have a good working relationship with the Development Bank as my business, ‘Quality and experience tyre repairs and services’ in West Basseterre, benefitted from the institution’s Fresh Start loans.”

