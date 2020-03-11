Development Bank staff exposed to Productivity Basics & Best Practices training

Basseterre, ST. KITTS, March 10, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its continued endeavour to offer the best service to its clients, last month organised two half-day training sessions on productivity and best practices that were facilitated by Mr John Pilgrim, Director of Barbados-based Productivity Research Institute for Development and Entrepreneurship (PRIDE).

“We believe that keeping staff up to date on productivity training, and customer service training especially, is one way that would help the bank as it moves to the future in terms of providing the most optimal customer service, and productivity to our customers,” said Ms Danienne Brin, Development Bank’s Human Resources Manager.