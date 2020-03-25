Development Bank to offer relief to persons impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic

Basseterre,St.Kitts, March 25, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance with responsibility for the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, reported on Tuesday March 24 at his monthly press conference held at the Ocean Terrace Inn’s conference room that the government-owned bank will be offering relief to persons affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under our leadership, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis will facilitate a loan repayment moratorium for six months’ period and the waiver of all applicable late fees and charges to support their customers who are impacted by the loss of income due to COVID-19,” said the Prime Minister as he announced government’s 17-point fiscal and economic stimulus package.