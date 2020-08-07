Development Bank to serve Nevis clients better from its new location on Chapel Street

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, August 6, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

After operating from rented facilities for the last 39 years, the Nevis branch of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday August 5 started serving its clients from a new location on Chapel Street in Charlestown’s Central Business District.“The environment is light years ahead of where we were and I hope that the service that we provide to our clients would similarly be that way,” said Development Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lenworth Harris, at a ceremony held at the new location to bless the building.

The new office is located in the building formerly occupied by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board on Chapel Street in Charlestown which has since been purchased by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis. The ceremony was chaired by Development Bank’s Manager for Human Resources Ms Danienne Brin, and the blessing was conducted by Pastor Euclid Lawrence of Crossroad Community Church in Brown Pasture.

