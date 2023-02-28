Development of a National ICH Policy geared towards protecting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis

The St. Kitts Department of Culture in conjunction with the St. Kitts Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Secretariat held the opening ceremony for the Phase 1A Documentation and Equipment Skills Training workshop, which will run from February 27 to March 3, 2023, at the Warner Park Media Center.

Participants of the workshop will receive advanced digital camera and video equipment training. Jason Connor, Videographer and Photographer will lead the “Community Based Inventorying Workshop – Documentation and Equipment Skills Training”, which is one of the activities planned during the implementation of the project entitled, “Safeguarding St. Kitts and Nevis Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH): Developing a National ICH Policy Project from January 1st, 2023 – Dec. 31st, 2024.