Digicel bringing the power of podcasts to customers with GoLoud

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

With the global podcast industry growing by 25% last year to reach a value of just over US$1.1 billion against an overall media and entertainment industry growth of just 4%, it’s clear that, in 2021, the ears have it.Now, Digicel has unleashed the power of the podcast on customers with GoLoud, the newest kid on the podcast block. GoLoud is essentially the ultimate audio experience where customers can get the most popular podcasts from around the world and listen to the best selection of local radio for every mood and occasion.

GoLoud is easy and enjoyable to use. Customers can listen to live, award winning radio from their country, easily discover and subscribe to the podcasts everyone’s talking about, discover new podcasts based on their listening history and preference – or take a look at what’s popular right now. And of course, they can download their favourite podcast episodes for offline listening.

