Digicel Donation Supports OECS Public Health Care Systems

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 7 2020 (WINNFM)

Public Health Care systems in the Eastern Caribbean will soon be receiving supplies of personal protective equipment (PPEs) from the OECS Commission. Telecommunications company Digicel donated USD$100, 000 to the OECS Commission to procure much-needed PPEs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 60,000 masks have arrived in the region and will be distributed to PPS Member States according to population size. The OECS has expanded its pooled procurement beyond the existing Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (PPS) to better respond to emergencies, disasters and to pool procurement for other social services, including education supplies.

READ MORE>>