Director of Carnival appointed for St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Culture is taking steps to strengthen the administrative operations of the Secretariat of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival committee.This was one of the commitments given at a recent town hall meeting, hosted by the new Minister of Culture, Hon. Jonel Powell, at the Anglican Church Hall, (Old Girl School), on Victoria Road, on Wednesday, 24th June, 2020.

The Minister, at the time, revealed that as part of a comprehensive enhancement programme, the post of Carnival Director was being activated to help boost the management capabilities of the Secretariat and the functioning of the Committee generally.Powell explained that the National Carnival Act had always provided for a Director to help manage the day to day affairs of the Secretariat, but the position had remained inactive for decades.As a consequence, the vacant position of Carnival Director.