Director Williams: Ensure young sharks do not enter the marine environment

Basseterre.St.Kitts January 19 2021 (SKNVIBES)

FISHERMEN and those hunting sharks that are popping up within St. Kitts and Nevis’ economic zone are being advised to ensure that when they catch the adults, their young must not be released back into the waters.

This call comes as more social media posts are coming to light showing people are making catches of large sharks in the Federation and bringing them to shore.During an interview with SKNVibes, Director of the Department of Marine Resources, Marc Williams explained that his governmental agency is not bothered by the increasing number of catches being recorded; however, he is urging those people to ensure that the local area does not become a habitat.

“…I hope that they take out the young ones from it so that they do not enter the marine environment and make the nearshore area a comfortable habitat. I have no difficulty if you are taking them out of their natural habitat,” noted the Director.All of this comes at a time when the Department of Marine Resources confirmed increased shark sightings following an incident involving a student of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

