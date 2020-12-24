Discounted VAT rate days exceed business community’s expectations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 23, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Business activity on the two Discounted VAT Rate Days in St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, has so far exceeded the expectations of the business community. On both days, hundreds of shoppers flocked to the various VAT registered businesses across the Federation to take advantage of the 5 percent value added tax on the sale of goods. All tangible items that are subject to 17 percent VAT qualified for the discounted VAT Rate.

One such entity that saw an influx of shoppers on December 18 and 19 was the TDC Group of Companies, one of the largest business establishments in the Federation. The company’s Chairman, Mr. Earl Kelly, stated that their expectations were exceeded, particularly in light of the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic that left hundreds of persons unemployed.

READ MORE>>