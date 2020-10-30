Discussions continue over payment for CXC Reviews

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 2020 (SKNVIBES)

DISCUSSIONS are ongoing to determine whether the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) will waive the review fees for students who sat this year’s CSEC and CAPE exams.

This was confirmed by Minister of Education Jonel Powell during an interview with SKNVibes News on Tuesday evening (Oct. 27). This year’s examinations were affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in a new modality used for the administration of grades, which has caused significant controversy in the way grades were arrived at.

Many students and teachers had expressed concerns over the present grades, forcing a number of governments to push for a review.But with a US$15 price attached to every query made, who will be footing that bill?

