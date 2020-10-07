DJ Competition among innovation for Carnival 2020/2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE National Carnival Committee has been looking at several innovative ideas to supplement the 2020/2021 Carnival, which has gone virtual in the era of COVID-19, and the possibility of cutting non-profitable events from the calendar altogether going forward.

Among the ideas to be thrown out by the Chairperson of the National Committee, Shannon Hawley, is a new DJ Competition and Christmas celebrations as the body seeks to revamp the schedule to make it more inclusive and profitable.Hawley, while speaking on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ programme, explained that attention is currently placed on reviewing last year’s festival with the aim of finding events.

“So, what we want to do is give the bands and we want to give the artistes an opportunity to showcase what they have; and one away to do that this year is the virtual DJ Competition.“Secondly, we will give the opportunity for them to launch their tracks live on various media houses…We think that is an opportunity for people to grasp what they are trying to achieve.

READ MORE>>