DMR launches capacity development training to include diamondback squid in fishing industry

Source: SKNVibes
The Department of Marine Resources launched its first in a series of capacity development workshops for staff on Wednesday, 8th February 2023 at the Department of Marine Resources Conference Room to focus on the implementation of underexploited species in the fishing industry.

The first training session focused on Diamondback Squid Fishing; a species of squid identified as underutilized in the local fishing industry.

While speaking on the benefits of the training, Facilitator and Fisheries Assistant at the Department of Marine Resources, Kharim Saddler said that the department is seeking new avenues that can help fishers turn their traditional fishing into a more lucrative catch by making use of under exploited species like the Diamondback Squid.

