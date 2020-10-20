Do your best and make us proud Commissioner of Police encourages Island Constables

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

At a brief closing ceremony for the two-week Island Constables refresher course, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy encouraged the participants to do their best and to make their country proud.The course was held to prepare the Island Constables for the reopening of the borders. Ordinarily, they are assigned to Tourism Prescribed Areas, however, Commissioner Brandy noted their contribution to ensuring the Regulations were enforced when they were reassigned to other areas once the borders closed.

“You are Island Constables – proud, committed and a part of what connects the tourism sector and the national security apparatus. We have seen the extent to which you provided critical support to the Police during the State of Emergency. You have been an important source of assistance,” the Commissioner told them.

