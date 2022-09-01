Domestic electricity users on Nevis can expect zero fuel surcharge; lower rates for commercial users as of September 2022, Premier Brantley says

The fuel surcharge applied by the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) to the monthly electricity bill for domestic users will be removed as of the next billing cycle in September 2022.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, made the announcement at his monthly press conference on August 30, 2022, while disclosing the arrangement made by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to reduce consumers’ electricity bills. The increasing price of oil on the world market has resulted in the increasing cost of electricity production by NEVLEC.

“We’ve come up with a plan to eliminate the fuel surcharge for domestic users…We propose ultimately to eliminate the fuel surcharge for everyone but in this first step, we will eliminate the fuel surcharge for residential customers only.