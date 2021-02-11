Dominica, Barbados to provide doses of Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccines to member states

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 10 2021 (SKNVIBES)

BARBADOS and Dominica last evening (Feb. 9) received their first shipment of vaccines from the Government and people of India and are expected to share some of those doses with member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, with Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago also assisting.

The vaccines, which were delivered by the Regional Security System (RSS) totalling more than 100,000, were part of an agreement the two territories made with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In her announcement of the arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley explained that the island received nine boxes of 100,000 vaccines for 50,000 people on the island.

That first tranche is part of a 200,000 dosage that the government expects to receive from India to inoculate the people to go along with those expected from the COVAX facility.She revealed that Barbados is still in negotiation to have a second batch from India.

READ MORE>>