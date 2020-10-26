Domino’s Pizza Country Manager reveals details of partnership with Explorers Clubs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Country Manager for Domino’s Pizza disclosed details of a partnership between the company and the Explorers Clubs.In September, Country Manager for Domino’s Pizza, Arthur Martin, called in on the popular radio programme, “Policing With You”, which airs live weekly on ZIZ radio, to laud the National Intervention Team (NIT) who were guests at the time. In an interview this week, Mr. Martin, who is a regular listener to the programme, said that he was impressed with the Team for the wide array of activities they are involved in with club members.

“I was listening to the radio show on the morning and I heard the Explorers team speaking and I was impressed with what they do and a lot of things I didn’t know that they were involved with like helping kids with homework and their academic activities, the after school activities and the weekend activities.

