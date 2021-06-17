Donated medical equipment will enhance healthcare delivery on Nevis, says Health Minister

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS June 16, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The medical equipment donated to the Alexandra Hospital for the Paediatric and Maternity wards will go a long way towards improving the delivery of healthcare on Nevis.This is according to Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). He was peaking at a virtual handing over ceremony on June 11, 2021 at the hospital conference room. The equipment, valued at more than US $100,000, was donated by European businessman Mr. Bruno Moineville and his family.

“I wanted to add my quota of thanks as the Premier of Nevis and on behalf of all the people of Nevis, not only our children but certainly the parents and all the people of Nevis, to yourself and your wife and your family for this philanthropic gesture.“As you know the world has suffered greatly from this COVID-19 pandemic. This [donation] I believe puts us in a very good position to enhance our medical care and our overall ability to respond particularly for our children.

