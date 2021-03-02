Don’t wait, vaccinate: PM Harris urges all to accept COVID-19 vaccine as the Federation receives 20,000 more doses

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 01, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Now that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has secured an additional 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine courtesy the Government of the Republic of India, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging even more citizens and residents to step forward and accept the vaccination jab.

The vaccines arrived via the RSS aircraft earlier today, Monday, March 01, and were handed over to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis by His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India accredited to the Federation. “To my fellow citizens and residents, I say it is now up to you to play your part in striking the final blows against COVID-19. You can play an effective part by being vaccinated.

