Dorset Park Committee receives building materials and gardening equipment from Minister Powell

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 11, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Dorset Park Committee has received another donation to assist efforts to maintain and enhance Dorset Park, which functions as a sport and recreation facility.On Friday (January 08, 2021), the Hon. Jonel Powell, Minister responsible for Youth and Sports et al, and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #2, where Dorset Park is located, presented $6,000 worth of building materials and gardening equipment to the committee during a brief handover ceremony.

The donation included several palettes of blocks, buckets and cans of paint, a wheelbarrow, pickaxe, shovels, and rakes. Honourable Powell commended the volunteers for their dedication to the upkeep of the facility over the decades.

“They are real examples of what we all should be doing in our various communities. These persons here really exude our country’s motto ‘Country Above Self,’” he stated. “Thank you for the work that you continue to do. Know that you have my support, as representative, to continue to ensure that Dorset Park is a place where anyone of any age, from this community or outside, can come and feel safe and enjoy themselves.”

The Dorset Park Committee has plans to refresh the paint in some areas, to ring the flowers with blocks, and resurface the basketball court among other upgrade activities.Chairperson of the Dorset Park Committee, E. James “Barman” Hanley, expressed gratitude for the donation. He noted that the facility was opened in 1980 and the community spirit has ensured that the park remains clean and up-to-date with offerings for all individuals.

“We are a closely-knit community and, we will not see people vandalizing the place and leave it like that,” he said, adding that the donation will be put to good use.Last week, Governor-General His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton personally donated a Husqvarna 21” Electric Start Lawnmower to the Dorset Park Committee.