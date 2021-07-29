Double homicide victims identified as Carty Alley residents

Basseterre, St. Kitts July 28 2021(SKMVIBES)

POLICE have confirmed the identity of the two men who were killed during last evenings shooting incident in the Newtown area.

They were identified as 29-year-old Akeem Parris and 36-year-old Kyle Cleveland Williams, both of whom had resided at Carty Alley.According to a police press release, sometime after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (July 27), officers responded to a report of a shooting incident in Newtown.

Upon arrival, the found the motionless body of Williams lying on George Street in the vicinity of Carty Alley.Preliminary investigations revealed that Williams and Parris, both were sitting at the junction of George Street and Carty Alley when armed masked assailants approached and fired several gunshots in their direction.

READ MORE>>