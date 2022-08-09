Dr. Drew sworn in as the Federation’s new Prime Minister

MORE than 12 hours following the closure of the polls, it was confirmed that the Federation had elected a new Prime Minister and returned the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour to government in Basseterre.

Under the leadership of Dr. Terrance Drew, the SKNLP took six of the eight seats on St. Kitts, while the People’s Action Movement and the People’s Labour Party took home one each through their respective leaders.

On Nevis, the Concerned Citizens Movement returned with all three of the Federal seats on the island following Alexis Jeffers edging out the Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party, Janice Daniel-Hodge.

This is the first time in seven years that the SKNLP has form the government, and Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, SKNLP’s newly re-elected Representative in Constituency One, spoke about his priorities and those of his party.

The party shocked many political pundits with candidates increasing their voter tally, despite the low voter turnout.